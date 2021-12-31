Private Portfolio Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,078 shares of company stock valued at $24,474,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $265.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.52. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.