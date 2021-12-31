Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average is $133.08. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

