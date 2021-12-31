Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 420 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 165,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,337,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

