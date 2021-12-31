Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 735 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,154,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.62 and a 52-week high of $163.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

