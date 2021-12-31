Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 962 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

