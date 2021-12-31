Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $998,000 Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Berkeley Lights makes up 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

BLI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,208. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

