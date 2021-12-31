Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,110,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,429. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

