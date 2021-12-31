Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $2.68 Million Position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. Corvus Gold comprises about 2.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.66% of Corvus Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 5.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 13.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Gold by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter.

Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 19,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

KOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

