Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $587,000 Position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrival by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after purchasing an additional 625,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the second quarter valued at about $13,696,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the second quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrival by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

ARVL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.77. 4,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Arrival has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $31.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.