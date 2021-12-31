Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

PLD opened at $167.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

