Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 3.03 $3.39 billion N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.79 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -1.16

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 4 2 0 2.14 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.24%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 84.36%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical. The GMK Group segment includes main mining, processing and metallurgy operations as well as transport services, energy, repair and maintenance services located in Taimyr Peninsula. The South Cluster segment includes certain ore mining and processing operations located in Taimyr Peninsula. The KGMK Group segment includes mining and metallurgy operations, energy, exploration activities located in Kola Peninsula. The NN Harjavalta segment includes refinery operations located in Finland. The GRK Bystrinskoye segment includes ore mining and processing operations located in the Zabaikalsky region of the Russian Federation. The Other Mining segment engages in in metal mining and processing joint operations of nkomati nickel mine. The Other Non-Metallurgical segment deals with metal and other trading, supply chain management, transport services, energy and utility, research,

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

