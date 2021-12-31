Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

NILSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

NILSY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 46,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,245. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

