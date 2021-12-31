Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Down to $32.92

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $32.06. Pulmonx shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 3,330 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

