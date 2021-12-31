Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,621. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

