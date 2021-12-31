Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Up 2.2%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 59,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 417,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.