Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reduced by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.