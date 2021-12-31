QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Gap Up to $56.04

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.04, but opened at $57.23. QCR shares last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in QCR by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

