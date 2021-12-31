Qtum Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $843.28 million and $115.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $8.52 or 0.00018578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,948,607 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

