Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.20

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $47,713.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.00 or 0.07968253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.59 or 0.00930646 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00073871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00499920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00261103 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,636,490 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

