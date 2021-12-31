Quilter Plc Has $362,000 Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.03 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

