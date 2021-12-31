Quilter Plc Has $428,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

