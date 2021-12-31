Quilter Plc Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

