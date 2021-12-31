Quilter Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Nikola were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.19 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.