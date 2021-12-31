Quilter Plc Invests $260,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $131,332,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $663.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

