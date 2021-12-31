RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 2.8%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.60 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.60 ($0.65). Approximately 45,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 54,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.67).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on shares of RA International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.90 million and a PE ratio of 43.82.

About RA International Group (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.