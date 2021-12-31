RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 2.8%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.60 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.60 ($0.65). Approximately 45,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 54,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.67).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on shares of RA International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.90 million and a PE ratio of 43.82.

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

