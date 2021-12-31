Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $687,681.12 and $7,067.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.76 or 0.07930735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.69 or 1.00232612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.