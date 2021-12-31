Raymond James & Associates Acquires 17,322 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,659 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,083 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230 in the last quarter.

Shares of COIN opened at $256.79 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

