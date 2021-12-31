Raymond James & Associates Buys 183 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,356.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,354.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,562.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.12 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

