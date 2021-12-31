Raymond James & Associates Buys 418 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $33,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,245.98 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $710.50 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,271.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,349.72.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

