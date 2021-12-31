Raymond James & Associates Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.99 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76.

