Raymond James & Associates Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.99 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.