Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.