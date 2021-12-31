Raymond James & Associates Purchases 95,784 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.44 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

