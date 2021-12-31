Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,372 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

