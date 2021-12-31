Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,222,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 113,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $107.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $91.28 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.