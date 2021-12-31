Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 655.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $40.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

