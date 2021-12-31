Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 836.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after buying an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $56.65 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

