Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,005 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.99 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76.

