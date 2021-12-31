Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,561 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Splunk by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,681 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Splunk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 43,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 108,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.09 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.96.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

