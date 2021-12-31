Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,321,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

