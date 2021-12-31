RE Advisers Corp Acquires 4,693 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Centene makes up 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $72,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

