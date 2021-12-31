RE Advisers Corp Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,252 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $50,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -854.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

