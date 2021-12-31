RE Advisers Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.27% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $7,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 316,529 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 935,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 152,410 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

