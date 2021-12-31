RE Advisers Corp Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

