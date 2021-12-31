RE Advisers Corp Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $58,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

