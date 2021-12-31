Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Scott Nagel Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $459,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $477,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $482,280.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $460,440.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

