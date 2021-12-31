Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Renalytix AI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,706. The company has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $253,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

