Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 4,905 Shares

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,190.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.

Shares of RCOR opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36. Renovacor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

A number of research firms have commented on RCOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCOR. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Renovacor during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,312,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

