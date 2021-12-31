Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 6,657 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,238,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.19%.

