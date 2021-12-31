Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $191.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,810 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $191,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 656,091 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,190. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47.

