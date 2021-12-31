Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $30.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 124,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.80. 43,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.62 and a 1-year high of $163.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

